DNG College Receives ‘Best College For NCC Activities’ In Arunachal Pradesh’ Award

NET Web Desk

In a momentous achievement, Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in Itanagar has been honored with the esteemed ‘Best College for NCC Activities in Arunachal Pradesh’ Award.

The accolade was presented to DNGC Principal, Dr. MQ Khan, by NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, during a ceremonious event held in Narangi, Assam, on 14 March, recognizing the exemplary efforts and dedication exhibited by the college’s NCC unit.

Dr. Khan expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that it not only celebrates the excellence of the college’s NCC unit but also underscores the unwavering commitment and sincerity displayed by its cadets.

He particularly commended the relentless efforts of NCC CTOs Dr. Likha Eichir and Goke Riji, acknowledging their pivotal role in nurturing a culture of discipline and dedication within the NCC ranks.

Furthermore, Dr. Khan highlighted that the award serves as a testament to Dera Natung Government College’s overarching commitment to academic excellence, holistic development through co-curricular activities, and meaningful community engagement initiatives, with NCC activities standing out as a shining example of the institution’s dedication to excellence.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, taking to his official X handle today, extended heartfelt congratulations to DNGC for this remarkable feat.

He lauded the leadership of Dr. MQ Khan and the collective efforts of the entire NCC unit for their outstanding dedication and sincerity.

CM Khandu underscored that this recognition is a reflection of the college’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence across various facets of education, including academics, co-curricular pursuits, and community outreach endeavors.

Mentions must be made that the accolade not only elevates the stature of Dera Natung Government College but also serves as a source of inspiration for educational institutions across the region.