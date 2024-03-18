ECI Reschedules Arunachal Pradesh And Sikkim Assembly Polls Counting Date To June 2

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a modification in the date for counting of votes in the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections.

Originally slated for June 4, the counting will now reportedly take place on June 2.

The decision, elucidated in an official statement by the poll panel, underscores the imperative to conclude the electoral process before the expiry of the current assembly terms.

Notably, the assemblies of both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are set to conclude on June 2, necessitating the adjustment in the counting schedule.

Emphasising the constitutional mandate and legal framework guiding the electoral process, the statement cited Article 324 in conjunction with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The revised schedule maintains continuity for the polling process in the two states, with no alterations to the originally announced dates.

As per the unchanged schedule, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will head to the polls on April 19.

Crucially, the adjustment in the counting date from June 4 to June 2 also necessitates the completion of elections by the same revised date.

However, the modification pertains solely to the Assembly polls, with no changes announced for the Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, as mentioned.