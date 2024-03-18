Election Campaign For Lok Sabha Polls Kicks Off In Assam

NET Web Desk

The electoral battleground in Assam has intensified as the state gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, slated to be conducted in three phases.

With 14 seats up for grabs, political parties have hit the ground running, unleashing their campaign programs to sway the electorate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), has announced its candidates for all 14 constituencies.

The BJP will field contenders in 11 seats, while Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL will vie for victory in 2 and 1 seats respectively, as informed.

In a parallel move, the Congress has rolled out its list of nominees, covering 12 constituencies.

Additionally, the party has pledged its support to Asom Jatiya Parishad at Dibrugarh.

Various other political outfits, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bodoland People’s Front, and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), have also unveiled their party rosters, indicating a multi-cornered contest in the state.

Today, Assam Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to address rallies at the Karimganj seat, amplifying the campaign fervor.

Alongside, leaders from different political spectrums are slated to hold public meetings and rallies, intensifying efforts to capture the attention and allegiance of the voters.

Assam braces itself for a fiercely contested electoral showdown, where every vote will play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the state.