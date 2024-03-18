Nagaland: Over 300 Artists Set To Perform At North East Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Today

NET Web Desk

The highly anticipated 3rd North East Games 2024 is set to commence from today, in Nagaland, as the region braces for a grand opening ceremony that promises to dazzle spectators with its cultural richness and artistic flair.

Hosted by the Nagaland Olympic Association, the opening ceremony will kick off today at 7 PM at the Games Village, featuring over 300 artists including singers and dancers, and a dedicated production crew of 50 and more.

One notable performance is by Nagaland Guitarist, Imnainla Jamir, hailed for her distinctive rendition of the national anthem at the 2022 Hornbill Festival and has recently been making waves both nationally and internationally.

Scheduled to run from March 18th to 23rd, the North East Games 2024 will reportedly showcase a diverse array of sporting disciplines, including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, lawn tennis, pencak silat, sepaktakraw, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, belt wrestling, wrestling, and wushu.

Moreover, spread across various venues in Nagaland, such as the 1st NAP Ground in Chümoukedima and IG Stadium in Kohima, the event promises a thrilling display of talent and skill, as informed.

From the precision of archery to the speed of athletics, the North East Games 2024 aims to highlight the best of Northeast India’s sporting prowess, attracting athletes and enthusiasts from across the region.

As the excitement mounts and anticipation builds, Nagaland stands poised to welcome participants and spectators to the 3rd North East Games 2024.

The closing ceremony, reportedly slated for March 23rd at the Games Village, will mark the culmination of five days of intense competition and camaraderie.

With its vibrant display of culture, talent, and sportsmanship, the event is set to captivate audiences and embody the spirit of unity and athleticism that defines the Northeast region.