Retired IAS Officer Lalmalsawma Sworn In As New Mizoram Lokayukta Chairperson

NET Web Desk

In a formal ceremony held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Mizoram, this evening, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath to Pu Lalmalsawma, appointing him as the new Chairperson of Mizoram Lokayukta.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, Speaker Pu Lalbiakzama, members of the Council of Ministers, and other high-ranking officials.

Born on March 1st, 1958, in Gaya, Bihar, Pu Lalmalsawma reportedly brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Having joined the Union Territories Cadre of Indian Administrative Service in August 1983, his illustrious career spans various capacities across Delhi, Goa, Mizoram, and the Central government.

He has held pivotal positions in finance, education, health, SC/ST/OBC welfare, and general administration, among others.

Notably, Pu Lalmalsawma served as Director in the Ministry of Human Resource Development from 1996 to 2000 and as Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram for over 8 years, where he played a crucial role in the delimitation of Assembly Constituencies in 2005.

Moreover, his contributions extend beyond national borders, having been appointed as one of the four International Observers from India during the Palestine elections in January 2015.

Pu Lalmalsawma’s dedication and integrity were recognized when he was voted the most upright officer in Mizoram in a state-wide poll conducted by Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) in 2015.

Having served as the Chief Secretary of Mizoram from November 1st, 2014, to February 28th, 2018, Pu Lalmalsawma retired from the Indian Administrative Service after 35 years of distinguished service, as per reports.

The ceremony marks the beginning of Lalmalsawma’s tenure as the new Chairperson of Mizoram Lokayukta.