Tension Erupts in Tripura: Six Held Following Confrontation at Churaibari Police Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 18, 2024: The Tripura’s Churaibari Police Station has become the center of a heated controversy after a clash with local villagers led to several injuries. The incident took place when police officers attempted to apprehend a young man identified in connection with a robbery in Lakshminagar village under North Tripura district.

Despite being informed of the suspect’s whereabouts late Sunday night, the police’s alleged delay in response sparked outrage among the villagers. When the officers finally arrived to detain the accused, they were met with resistance from some villagers who demanded the suspect’s release.

The situation escalated rapidly as the villagers attempted to obstruct the police vehicle with sticks, rods, and traditional weapons. A pursuit ensued, culminating in a violent confrontation at the police station where the villagers demanded custody of the detained individual.

According to sources within the Churaibari Police Station, the officers, including the Officer-in-Charge (OC), sustained injuries during the altercation, and a police vehicle was damaged. In response, OC Samaresh Das, accompanied by the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), intervened to quell the disturbance.

The conflict intensified as armed villagers stormed the police station, leading to the arrest of six individuals: Anup Nath (30), Ajay Debnath (27), Pavitra Nath (35), Deepak Goswami (29), Animesh Nath (37), and Bijit Nath (34). The police confiscated an array of weapons from the suspects.

The arrested individuals are currently facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code: 148, 149, 448, 353, 333, 506, and 427, as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, with the case registered as number 17/2024 at Churaibari police station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debasish Saha, who arrived at the scene following the incident, has confirmed that an investigation is underway. The arrest of the primary suspect, Jaseem Uddin (19), has added to the tension in the area, with locals expressing their frustration over the police’s handling of the situation.

The community’s trust in the police has been shaken, with many feeling that timely and appropriate action by the authorities could have prevented the escalation. The incident has raised questions about the relationship between law enforcement and the public, highlighting the need for swift and just resolution to restore peace and confidence in the region.