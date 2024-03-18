Tripura: Agartala GB Hospital Doctor Arrested for Intoxicated Misconduct and Threatening Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 18, 2024: In a shocking incident last Sunday night, a doctor from Agartala GB Hospital was arrested for inappropriate behavior and threatening law enforcement officials. The incident took place near the Bishalgarh SDPO office, where the accused, identified as Dr. Sanghamitra Das, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses report that the Bishalgarh police were conducting routine vehicle checks when they signaled Dr. Das to halt. Upon being asked for identification, Dr. Das responded with hostility and attempted to leverage his father’s political influence to intimidate the officers.

The situation escalated when Dr. Das openly threatened the police, claiming he would use his father’s political connections to challenge any legal action against him. His father, Ratan Das, a known political figure, allegedly issued a warning to the officers, suggesting he could mobilize a minister to secure his son’s release.

Dr. Das and his associates were taken into custody by the Bishalgarh Police Station, where a medical examination confirmed his inebriation. A case has been registered against him, and the Assistant Sub-Inspector has stated that legal proceedings are underway.

This brazen display of entitlement and disregard for law enforcement by a medical professional has sparked outrage among the public. Local residents and commuters are calling for stringent legal repercussions to deter such behavior in the future and uphold the integrity of public servants.