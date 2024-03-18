Tripura’s Senior Lawyer Purushottam Roy Burman Urges Defeat of BJP in Ramnagar By-poll, Calls Lok Sabha Elections a “Fire Test”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 18, 2024: In a fervent bid to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Ramnagar by-poll, senior lawyer Purushottam Roy Burman, a Left Front-backed independent candidate for the 23rd Assembly elections, has thrown his weight behind Left candidate Ratan Das of CPIM. Burman’s support extends further to the INDI alliance in Tripura for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the urgency of the matter, Burman emphasized the criticality of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, labeling them as a “fire test” for India. He expressed adamant determination, asserting that BJP’s defeat in these elections is imperative to prevent the nation’s destruction. Despite the challenges, Burman remains optimistic about the prospects of BJP’s defeat in this electoral battle

Burman’s involvement in the political arena is not new. In the 2018 assembly elections, he contested as a left-backed independent candidate but lost to BJP’s Surjit Dutt by a narrow margin of 897 votes. During that election, BJP garnered 17,455 votes, while Burman secured 16,558 votes. Trinamool candidate Pujan Biswas, independent candidate Dulal Ghosh, and NOTA received 2,079, 1,005, and 685 votes respectively.

With the Ramnagar by-poll looming large and the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, Burman’s rallying cry against BJP echoes through the political landscape, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral showdown.