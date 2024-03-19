Arunachal: IGP Ringu Addresses Election Offences, Voter Awareness In A Meeting At Seppa

NET Web Desk

Inspector-General of Police (Crime/West) Take Ringu spearheaded a crucial meeting in Seppa, the district headquarters of East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday.

The meeting brought together administrative officers, police personnel, CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel, and representatives from various political parties.

The focus was reportedly on discussing election offences, their consequences, and emphasizing voter education and awareness.

During the session, IGP Take Ringu extensively detailed the legal ramifications of election offences, stressing the importance of filing reports and chargesheets within a one-month timeframe.

He also highlighted the necessity of seeking permission from the Election Commission of India in the event of parties reaching an amicable resolution.

Furthermore, Ringu urged voters to refrain from violence and base their decisions on the manifestos issued by political parties, as reported.

Addressing political representatives, Ringu emphasized the need to mentor young voters in conducting campaigns responsibly and making informed choices during elections.

The meeting also delved into the issue of cash seizures, with Ringu urging law enforcement agencies to maintain coordinated efforts and respond to situations appropriately.

He underscored the importance of adhering to prescribed norms during seizures and emphasized the daily submission of reports to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the District Electoral Officer (DEO).

Representatives from political parties also reportedly had the opportunity to express their perspectives during the gathering.

The gathering, convened by IGP Take Ringu, served as a platform for stakeholders to address critical aspects of election management, including the prevention of offences, voter education, and law enforcement protocols.

As East Kameng gears up for upcoming electoral processes, such initiatives aim to ensure fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in the region.