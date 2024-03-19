Assam: NIT Silchar Campus Grapples With Tuberculosis Outbreak, 11 Students Tested Positive

NET Web Desk

A health crisis has descended upon the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, as authorities grapple with a sudden outbreak of Tuberculosis (TB) disease.

Shockingly, eleven students from the institute have been diagnosed with TB, raising urgent concerns within the campus community, as reported.

The outbreak, which has unfolded with alarming speed over the past forty-eight hours, has primarily targeted students residing in hostels 9a, 9b, and 9c of the institute, as per reports.

Fears are mounting as the highly contagious nature of TB threatens the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff alike.

In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, NIT authorities have reportedly implemented a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which mandates the compulsory wearing of masks for all individuals on campus, including students, faculty, and visitors.

