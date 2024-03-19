BJP West Tripura Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb Leads Election Readiness Training; Labels CPIM as ‘Dead Force’ & Congress Leaders ‘Instable’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections, Biplab Kumar Deb, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Tripura parliamentary constituency, spearheaded a comprehensive training session for the party’s booth-level agents at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala city on Tuesday. The session, described as highly technical, was designed to equip the agents with the necessary skills and strategies for effective election conduct.

The training encompassed a detailed breakdown of booth gradation processes and campaign strategizing at the micro-level, complete with illustrative presentations. Deb emphasized the importance of this knowledge transfer, stating that the party workers are now well-prepared to implement the tactics discussed in the meetings.

In his interaction with the press, Deb did not shy away from criticizing the opposition. He labeled the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as a “dead force” and called out the current Congress leadership for its instability, citing a pattern of defections among their ranks since his arrival in Tripura.

Furthermore, Deb addressed the recent speculations regarding his meeting with Tipra Motha’s founder, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. He dismissed the rumors of the BJP government’s instability in Tripura, pointing out that subsequent interactions between Debbarman and BJP leaders in Delhi contradict such claims. Deb portrayed the opposition leaders as beleaguered and uncertain about their political future.

This event marks a significant effort by the BJP to consolidate its position in Tripura, as the party continues to prepare for a robust electoral battle.