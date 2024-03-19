CM Nagaland Neiphiu Rio Declares The Third Edition Of North East Games 2024 Open

NET Web Desk

The 3rd North East Games (NEG) 2024 kicked off with grandeur at the Regional Centre for Sporting Excellence (RCSE), Sovima, Chümoukedima, Nagaland.

The opening ceremony, held late evening on Monday, reportedly witnessed a convergence of players and officials from the eight North Eastern states.

Addressing the enthusiastic participants, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) declared the 3rd Edition of North east games 2024 open, and reiterated the transformative power of sports in fostering unity and bringing communities together.

He also went ahead and applauded the North East Sports Association (NESA) for providing a common platform for the region’s states to showcase their sporting prowess, expressing optimism that their achievements would not only bring glory to their states but also to the entire nation.

Additionally, Chief Minister Rio reportedly acknowledged the challenges faced by the region, particularly in connectivity, while highlighting the abundant human and natural resources that define the North East.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to addressing these challenges, emphasizing the importance of Northeast development for India’s overall progress, as per reports.

Pointing out the Northeast’s significant contribution to the nation’s sports arena, Rio reportedly cited statistics from the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016, underscoring the region’s potential to drive India’s growth story through sporting excellence.

However, he also reportedly noted the unresolved “Indo-Naga political issues” as a hurdle affecting various sectors, including sports.

Abu Metha, the organizing secretary of NEG 2024 and working president of NE Sports Association, delivered the welcome address and introductory speech, setting the tone for the event, as per reports.

The oath-taking ceremony was reportedly conducted by Kitenlo K. Thono, a recent gold medalist at the 37th National Games in Goa.

Also, the programme reportedly commenced with the choir performing the invocation song “Bless us, O Lord,” captivating the audience with its melodious rendition.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Th Radheshyam, President of NESA, expressed gratitude for Nagaland’s hospitality and the support extended by the chief minister and governments of all eight North Eastern states towards sports development in the region.

Encouraging athletes to prioritize participation over winning or losing, he urged other states to take up the mantle of hosting future North East Games, as reported.

The opening ceremony reportedly featured a range of captivating performances, including cultural songs, dances, and presentations by various cultural groups under TaFMA, captivating the audience and setting the stage for an exhilarating sporting extravaganza.

As the North East Games 2024 gathers momentum, participants and spectators alike anticipate a week filled with thrilling competitions, camaraderie, and sporting excellence, underscoring the region’s rich sporting heritage and its potential to shape India’s sporting landscape.