Guwahati Gears Up To Host India Vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier On March 26

NET Web Desk

The Assam Football Association (AFA) has rallied football enthusiasts to flock to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, as India gears up to clash against Afghanistan in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2 match.

AFA Secretary Sangrang Brahma expressed fervent anticipation for the showdown, urging fans to paint the stadium blue with their unwavering support for the national team.

In a press conference held on Sunday, AFA Secretary Sangrang Brahma underscored the significance of the upcoming fixture, emphasizing its pivotal role in India’s qualification campaign.

Brahma’s call to action resonated with an appeal to the people of Guwahati, Assam, and the wider Northeast region to unite in backing the Blue Tigers as they strive for victory on the international stage.

With tickets now available for purchase online via BookMyShow, football lovers can secure their seats to witness the action-packed encounter firsthand.

Prices for tickets reportedly range from Rs 250 to Rs 4000, with corporate boxes fetching the higher end of the spectrum.

Approximately 22,000 tickets are up for grabs, offering ample opportunities for fans to be part of the electrifying atmosphere at the stadium.

The clash between India and Afghanistan is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on JioCinema for viewers unable to attend in person.

Preparations are already underway, with both teams scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on March 23.

Training sessions will reportedly take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ground in Paltan Bazar and the Sarusojai Sports Complex practice ground, providing players with optimal conditions to fine-tune their skills ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

Brahma also extended gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unwavering support, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the state government in facilitating the organization of such a prestigious event.

As the countdown to kickoff draws nearer, anticipation continues to mount among football enthusiasts across the region.

All eyes are set on Guwahati as India braces for a monumental showdown against Afghanistan in pursuit of World Cup glory.