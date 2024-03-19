India Ranks 3rd In Global Pollution, Guwahati 2nd Most Polluted City

NET Web Desk

In the latest “World Air Quality Report 2023” released by Swiss air quality monitoring body IQAir, India has been declared as the third-most polluted country, following Bangladesh and Pakistan.

With an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic metre, India’s air quality continues to pose a significant concern, as per reports.

Notably, the report reveals a stark escalation in pollution levels compared to the previous year, with India jumping from the eighth to the third position in just one year.

Bangladesh registered an average PM2.5 concentration of 79.9 micrograms per cubic metre, while Pakistan recorded 73.7 micrograms per cubic metre, as reported.

Of particular concern is the alarming increase in pollution levels in various Indian cities. Begusarai, located in Bihar, emerged as the most polluted metropolitan area in 2023, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 118.9 micrograms per cubic metre marking a drastic surge from just 19.7 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022.

Guwahati which ranked second most polluted city in the world witnessed a doubling of its PM2.5 concentration from 51 to 105.4 micrograms per cubic meter between 2022 and 2023.

Delhi, notorious for its air quality challenges, experienced a rise in PM2.5 concentration from 89.1 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter during the same period.

Notably, 42 Indian cities featured in the top 50 most polluted cities worldwide, including Greater Noida, Muzzafarnagar, Gurgaon, Arrah, Dadri, Patna, Faridabad, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Rohtak.

As informed, the data compiled by IQAir was collected from over 30,000 air quality monitoring stations across 7,812 locations globally.

The findings underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat air pollution and safeguard public health in India and beyond.