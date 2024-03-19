Innovative MoU Signed in Tripura: NBIRT & Ramthakur College To Empower Youth With Technical Skills

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: In a landmark collaboration aimed at fostering technical skills and entrepreneurship among students, the NB Institute for Rural Technology (NBIRT), a leading Science & Technology hub, has joined Ramthakur College (RTC), one of Tripura’s esteemed educational institutions. The two entities have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 15 last that encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives, including technical skill development, Entrepreneurship Awareness Camps (EAC), and more.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by a host of dignitaries, including Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Gon Choudhury, Honorary President of NBIRT; Nabendu Sengupta, Principal In-Charge of RTC; Dr. Chitra Pal, the former Principal of RTC; Dr. Anant Kumar, Secretary of the Teachers’ Council; Dr. Arjun Gope, Associate Professor in the Department of Commerce at RTC; Shyam Sundar Sarkar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at RTC; Dr. Subhadeep Pal, Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at RTC; along with other members of NBIRT.

The inaugural address was delivered by Dr. Gon Choudhury in the smart classroom of Ramthakur College, where he also conducted a seminar on global warming. In his speech, Dr. Gon Choudhury highlighted various strategies to combat climate change and preserve Earth for future generations, addressing an audience of engaged students.

Furthermore, both institutions have pledged to jointly pursue skill and entrepreneurship development programs for their current and former students. Nabendu Sengupta, Principal of RTC, expressed his profound appreciation to NBIRT for this pioneering partnership, marking the first-ever MoU between the two institutions. This alliance is poised to create a robust platform for the youth of Tripura, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the dynamic landscape of modern industry and commerce.