Lok Sabha Elections Security in Tripura: 70 Companies of Central Forces Deployed for Electoral Process

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: In a bid to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, approximately 70 companies of central forces have been dispatched to Tripura, as revealed by a senior police official on Tuesday. This substantial deployment aims to facilitate free and fair polling in the northeastern state.

With the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat scheduled for voting on April 19 and the East Tripura seat on April 26, preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral exercise. Additionally, the Election Commission has announced that the bypoll for the Ramnagar assembly constituency will coincide with the Tripura West polls on April 19.

The central forces, each comprising approximately 100 personnel, have already commenced their election-related duties upon arrival. Tasks such as patrolling, area dominance, and flag marches are being conducted to instill confidence among voters, according to the officer.

In specific areas of concern, such as the Dhalai district, heightened security measures are being implemented. Around 14 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) will be stationed in Tripura West, while 11 companies are designated for deployment in the sensitive Dhalai district.

In addition to the central forces, approximately 6,000 police personnel will be actively engaged in election-related duties to maintain law and order during the polling process.

Furthermore, stringent prohibitory orders have been enforced along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent any unauthorized activities or intrusion attempts. Vigilance has been intensified in this region to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral proceedings.

Despite the state’s initial request for 100 companies of central forces, confirmation has been received for 70 companies, the official confirmed. Nevertheless, authorities are confident in the capability of the deployed forces to ensure a secure and transparent electoral environment for the citizens of Tripura.