Meghalaya: Rilbong-Upper Shillong 4-Lane Project Gathers Momentum, To Be Completed Within 2 Years

NET Web Desk

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion plaguing commuters between Rilbong and Upper Shillong, significant strides have been made in the construction of the four-lane road under package 1 of the Shillong-Dawki project.

Anticipated to be completed within two years, this development comes as a beacon of relief for locals navigating the notorious traffic bottlenecks along this vital stretch, as reported.

Despite facing initial delays, construction efforts, spearheaded by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), have reportedly commenced earlier this year, with the physical progress currently standing at slightly over 6 percent.

An NHIDCL official reassured stakeholders that despite potential setbacks during the upcoming monsoon season, construction activities, particularly structural works, will persist uninterrupted.

Emphasising the project’s adherence to the proposed timeline, the official highlighted the timely achievement of various milestones.

However, the endeavor has encountered hurdles, notably in securing necessary permissions from defense forces, hampering progress along a 2-3km segment.

The NHIDCL official disclosed that extensive discussions have been held with defense authorities and state government representatives to navigate these challenges effectively.

Notably, Package 1 of the Shillong-Dawki project, encompassing the Rilbong to Upper Shillong route, is allocated a budget of Rs 351 crore, earmarked for the construction of a flyover or elevated road infrastructure.