Nagaland: North East Games 2024 Introduces Lead-Free ‘Green Medals’

NET Web Desk

With the commencement of 3rd North East Games 2024 from today, the medals for the games were unveiled, igniting boundless excitement among athletes and spectators alike.

This pivotal moment in the event’s anticipation not only symbolizes the spirit of athleticism but also appreciably champions environmental sustainability.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the medals stand as tangible embodiments of sportsmanship and commitment.

But what sets them apart is not just their design but their eco-conscious composition., as informed.

All medals are proudly proclaimed as “Green Medals,” crafted to be lead and chemical-free, thus reducing harm to both the wearer and the environment, as per reports.

During the unveiling ceremony, the medals proudly displayed the Games’ logo on the front, while the reverse side bore the emblem of the Nagaland Olympic Association.

However, it was the incorporation of indigenous elements that truly captured attention.

The intricately designed lanyards, adorned with Naga motifs and patterns, reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region.

This collaboration between the Nagaland Olympic Association and Kaki, a local creative agency, underscores the importance of local craftsmanship and celebrates Nagaland’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

As athletes diligently prepare to showcase their talents, the unveiling of these environmentally friendly medals and culturally rich lanyards sets an electrifying stage for the 3rd North East Games 2024.

Beyond the arena, this initiative signals a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, reinforcing the event’s significance beyond mere competition.