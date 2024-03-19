NFR’s RPF Apprehends Three Rohingyas at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully apprehended three individuals identified as Rohingyas during a routine security check at Agartala Railway Station on March 17. The joint operation, conducted by the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP), was initiated after the team observed suspicious behavior among a group of people present at the station.

Upon interrogation by the authorities, the individuals failed to present any valid identification documents. It was later revealed that they had entered India through illegal means and were attempting to flee Agartala aboard train number 13174, the Kanchanjunga Express. Following the discovery, the RPF took prompt action to detain the individuals and subsequently handed them over to the Officer In-charge of the Government Railway Police in Agartala for necessary legal proceedings.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, CPRO Sabyasachi De highlighted the vigilant efforts of the RPF staff in curbing illegal migration. “During the financial year 2023-24, a total of 340 illegal migrants, comprising Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, have been intercepted at various stations across the NFR,” stated De. He further emphasized the continuous alertness of the RPF personnel stationed at trains and stations, particularly those near border areas, to prevent any unlawful entry into the country.

The RPF maintains a rigorous schedule of routine checks at railway stations and on trains as part of their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders against illegal infiltration. This recent incident underscores the effectiveness of such security measures and the dedication of the railway security forces in enforcing the law.