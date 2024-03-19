Tripura By-Election: LF Nominee Ratan Das Urges Ramnagar to Elect Strong Opposition Amidst Developmental Stagnation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: Ratan Das, the Left Front’s nominee for the upcoming Ramnagar by-election in Tripura, is reaching out to his electorate, urging them to elect him as their representative in the state assembly.

He is bringing attention to critical issues such as the escalating cost of living, the lack of job opportunities, and what he calls the “extraordinary halt” in Tripura’s progress. The ex-legislator is stressing the importance of these topics as key election issues.

“Even though this by-poll might not sway the current administration, it’s crucial for Ramnagar’s citizens to realize the significant role we play as the main opposition,” Das stated. He pointed out the shift in the 2023 assembly elections where the electorate sought change, evidenced by the reduced vote share and seat count for the BJP, indicating a loss of trust among the voters.

With the by-election set for April 19, Das has initiated a door-to-door campaign. Ramnagar is gearing up for a double election, where residents will also choose their MP for the West Tripura parliamentary seat.

In his campaign efforts, Das is endorsing Asish Kumar Saha, the INDIA bloc’s contender for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and the head of Tripura’s Congress faction.

Das addressed the press, highlighting that local development has stalled. He reminisced that during the Left’s governance, significant infrastructure projects were completed in Ramnagar. Yet, the present situation is characterized by inflated prices for necessities and scarce job prospects under initiatives like MGNREGA and TUEP, which have marginalized many.

According to Das, the rural economy is struggling, and the government appears to be ignoring these problems. He believes that a strong opposition is essential to force the ruling party to heed the grassroots voices and tackle the urgent issues facing the populace.