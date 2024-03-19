Tripura Court Remands Six Accused in Attack on Police Personnel to Judicial Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: A local court in Dharmanagar of North Tripura district has remanded six accused individuals to 14 days of judicial remand following an attack on on-duty police personnel. The court has urged the police to expedite their investigation into the matter.

The incident, which took place late last night, saw a group of 50-60 villagers wielding batons, sticks, rods, and sharp weapons, blockading police officers who were responding to a call near the Lakshminagar area under Churaibari police station. This confrontation ensued when the locals demanded the surrender of a suspected thief apprehended by vigilantes in the area.

During the clash, at least five police personnel sustained injuries, including Officer-in-Charge Samaresh Das, Inspector Sudip Jamatia, Sub-inspector Biswajit Chowdhury, Constable Khokan Deb, and a female constable. The mob, armed with bricks and riding motorcycles, launched an assault on the Churaibari police station, resulting in damage to property and injuries to the officers.

In response to the attack, additional police personnel from Naka Point arrived to fend off the assailants, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the violence. The arrested individuals were identified as Arup Nath (30), Pabitra Nath (35), Dipak Goswami (29), Ajay Debnath (27), Rasmoy Debnath, Animesh Nath (37), and Bijit Nath (34), all residents of various wards of Lakshminagar Gram Panchayat.

The Churaibari Police Station has registered a case (Case No. 17/2024) under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 148, 149, 448, 353, 333, 506, and 427, as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

While the sub-divisional police officer has been dispatched to the scene, authorities have refrained from disclosing further details about the incident. As tension grips the locality, the community remains unsettled in the aftermath of the violent clash.