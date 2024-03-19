Tripura Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore; Confiscates Cash of Rs 1.34 Crore in Sonamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 19, 2024: In a late-night operation conducted on Monday, Tripura police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, successfully intercepted a significant cache of yaba tablets with an estimated market value amounting to crores of rupees.

According to Police Official Sashimohan Das, who addressed the press regarding the operation, intelligence gathered from undisclosed sources led them to the residence of Idris Mia in the Rabindra Nagar area under Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala district. Acting swiftly on this information, a joint team comprising police and BSF officers raided Mia’s premises, resulting in the seizure of approximately 70,000 yaba tablets valued at Rs 3 crore.

During the operation, authorities also confiscated a sum of Rs 1.34 lakh found at the location. However, despite the concerted efforts of law enforcement, Idris Mia managed to evade capture and remains at large, as confirmed by police sources.

It has come to light that Idris Mia has been involved in orchestrating this illicit drug trade and engaging in various other criminal activities over an extended period. Despite the significant haul of narcotics recovered from his residence, authorities were unable to apprehend the primary suspect.

The operation was spearheaded by Sonamura Sub-divisional Police Officer Sashimohan Debbarma, in collaboration with Officer-in-Charge Jayanta Kumar Dey, alongside a coordinated effort involving both police and BSF personnel.