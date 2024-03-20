Assam Government Partners With Tata To Launch Skill Development Centre In Jagiroad

NET Web Desk

In a significant move towards bolstering skill development and fostering employment opportunities in the North-Eastern region, the Assam government has announced a strategic collaboration with Tata to establish a cutting-edge Skill Development Centre in Jagiroad.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, affirmed the decision, revealing that the centre will be integrated within the premises of the forthcoming semiconductor facility.

This initiative reportedly aims to empower the region’s youth by offering specialized courses in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, and electronics, thereby enhancing their employability prospects, particularly within the Jagiroad unit.

CM also informed that already, 1,500 Assamese youths, with a significant representation of women, are undergoing training at Tata facilities in Bangalore.

This preparatory training is envisioned to equip them for pivotal leadership roles once the semiconductor facility commences operations in 2025.

Mentions must be made that the impending Tata semiconductor facility, valued at Rs 27,000 crore, holds the promise of catapulting Assam onto the global semiconductor map.

Chief Minister Sarma extended heartfelt gratitude to Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekharan on behalf of Assam’s populace for their visionary investment in the state’s economic growth and youth empowerment initiatives, during their meeting today in Mumbai.

“Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible,” Rata Tata expressed in a social media post.