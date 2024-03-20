ECI Notifies Essential Service Employees For Postal Ballot Voting In Upcoming Elections

NET Web Desk

In anticipation of the impending Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in four states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken decisive steps to facilitate voting for a crucial segment of the electorate.

The ECI has officially notified a category of electors, designating them as absentee voters eligible for postal ballot voting.

This category specifically encompasses individuals employed in essential services, ensuring their participation in the democratic process even while fulfilling vital duties on polling day.

The list of eligible voters includes a diverse array of professionals vital to the functioning of society.

Among those listed are employees of crucial sectors such as Metro, Railways, BSNL, Electricity and Health Departments, Fire Services, Postal Services, Aviation, Disaster Management, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and media personnel authorized by the Commission for polling day coverage, among others.

The decision, made in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, underscores the ECI’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

By recognizing the challenges faced by essential service workers on election day, the Commission aims to ensure their fundamental right to vote is upheld without disruption.

The notification specifically pertains to the current General Elections and Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Additionally, it extends to bye-elections scheduled in 26 Assembly Constituencies across 13 states.