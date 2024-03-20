INDIA Bloc Tripura Form Election Campaign Committee to Challenge BJP in Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2024: In a bid to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gana Manch, CPIM-L, TPP, along with India Alliance parties, have joined forces. A confidential meeting convened at the Agartala Press Club witnessed the collaboration of eight parties, leading to the establishment of an election campaign committee comprising 25 members. Jointly spearheaded by Jitendra Chowdhury and Sudip Roy Barman, the committee aims to consolidate opposition efforts against the ruling BJP.

The committee, inclusive of notable figures such as Birajit Sinha, Piyush Kanti Biswas, Manik Dey, Pabitra Kar, Narayan Kar, and Milan Baidya, convened after the closed-door session, wherein Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman addressed the media. He articulated the urgency of uniting against what he described as a “fascist government,” accusing the BJP of deceiving the populace over the past decade. Allegations of corruption and unfulfilled promises, including the creation of two crore jobs annually and repatriation of black money stashed abroad, formed the crux of his critique.

“The BJP-led government is synonymous with deception, exploitation, and erosion of democracy,” declared Roy Barman, emphasizing the need for collective action to safeguard the nation’s interests. He lamented the purported misuse of investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which, according to him, exacerbated the prevailing chaotic state of affairs.

Echoing similar sentiments, CPIM state secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury underscored the commitment of participating parties to champion the aspirations of the electorate. “We stand united to secure the support of the people in the days to come,” Chowdhury affirmed, emphasizing the grassroots nature of their coalition.

In addition to Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, leaders from various factions, including Piyush Kanti Biswas, Manik Dey, and Pabitra Kar, were present at the pivotal meeting, signaling a broad-based alliance poised to challenge the BJP’s dominance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.