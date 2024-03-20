Mizoram’s Joseph Becomes First Indian To Win WMO World Title Belt At International Thai Martial Arts Games

NET Web Desk

In a historic triumph, Joseph Vanlalhruaia of Mizoram, India, has secured the WMO World Title Belt in the 51 KG category at the 6th International Thai Martial Arts Games held in Pattaya, Thailand.

The triumph reportedly reverberated across the nation, drawing praise from various quarters.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma extended his congratulations to Vanlalhruaia, acknowledging the significance of his achievement as the first from Mizoram and India to clinch the prestigious belt.

Hailing from Mizoram, this victory not only marks a personal milestone but also elevates India’s stature in the world of martial arts.

Vanlalhruaia’s remarkable journey to victory showcased his unwavering dedication, skill, and passion for the sport.

Representing Spartans Martial Arts and Fitness in Kochi, India, Joseph demonstrated his prowess by securing a decisive stoppage win over Yeh Lichih of Taiwan in the title match, as reported.

The win not only solidifies Vanlalhruaia’s status as a formidable force in the martial arts arena but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation.