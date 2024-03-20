Nagaland Takes Early Lead Followed By Manipur, Assam In Northeast Games 2024 Day 1 Medal Tally

NET Web Desk

On the opening day of the 3rd Northeast Games hosted by Nagaland, the host state surged ahead, clinching 8 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze medals, setting a formidable pace for the competition.

Manipur closely trailed Nagaland, securing 16 medals in total, with 6 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze, while Assam secured the third position with a total of 18 medals, comprising 4 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze, as reported.

In football action, Nagaland reportedly triumphed over Tripura with a close 1-0 victory in the Group-A category held at NAPTC, Chumoukedima, while Arunachal Pradesh stunned Meghalaya with a 2-1 win.

In the Group-B opening match, Mizoram dominated Manipur with a resounding 4-0 win, as reported.

In volleyball, Assam displayed prowess by defeating Sikkim in straight sets with scores of 27-25, 25-15, 25-15 in the opening first league match.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing athletics competition at IG Stadium, Manipur secured the gold medal in the Men’s 100-meter final, further solidifying their presence in the games.

However, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura managed to secure 5, 2, and 2 medals respectively, while Mizoram and Sikkim are yet to make their mark in the medals tally, as per reports.

The 3rd Northeast Games promise to be an exhilarating showcase of talent and sportsmanship, as athletes from across the region vie for supremacy in their respective disciplines.