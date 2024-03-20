Six Suspects Apprehended with 31 kgs of Cannabis En Route to Bihar at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2024: In a collaborative effort between the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a significant development took place at Tripura’s Agartala Railway Station as six individuals hailing from Bihar were detained under suspicion of drug trafficking.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the GRP and RPF conducted a meticulous search operation on Tuesday night, which led to the apprehension of the suspects.

During the search, a staggering 31 kilograms of dry cannabis were unearthed from the suspects’ shoulder bags, indicating a substantial illicit drug trafficking operation in progress.

The detained individuals, identified as Mati Lal Shaw (30), Nitish Kumar (21), Ajay Kumar Singh (36), Kiamu Md (27), Raushan Kumar (20), and Md. Mostak (20), were reportedly en route to Bihar.

This seizure underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking within the country’s railway networks. It not only highlights the vigilance of law enforcement agencies but also underscores the prevalence of such illicit activities that endanger societal well-being.

As the legal process takes place, a GRP official has confirmed that the accused will be presented before the court on Wednesday, marking a significant step in addressing drug-related crimes and ensuring justice prevails.