Tripura and Assam Police Seize Narcotics, Cigarettes & Burmese Betel Nuts Worth Rs 88 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2024: In a major effort to combat illegal contraband, authorities from Tripura and Assam carried out extensive operations resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, as well as cigarettes and Burmese betel nuts valued at Rs 88 lakhs. The operations targeted Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Fatikroy in Unakoti district, and Churaibari under Bazaricherra police station.

Kamalpur police intercepted a cargo mini truck at Durga Chowmuhani Naka Point, leading to the recovery of a large stash of cigarettes and betel nuts. The vehicle, bearing the registration number TR 05A 1878, was en route from Dharmanagar when it was stopped and searched by authorities on Wednesday.

Upon inspection, police found fifty sacks of Burmese betel nuts alongside a sack of Oris cigarettes, believed to be manufactured in the United Arab Emirates. The driver, Amit Das, and co-driver, Manna Chakraborty, both residents of the Dharmanagar sub-division, were arrested at the scene. Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Lashkar of Kamalpur police station estimated the market value of the betel nuts at Rs 8 lakh, with the cigarettes valued at a staggering Rs 48 lakh. The seized goods have since been turned over to customs, and the detained individuals are scheduled for a court appearance.

In a related incident, Churaibari police seized a substantial quantity of the Phensedyl cough syrup from a container vehicle belonging to a private transport company. The vehicle, identified as AS01RC-1198, was apprehended at the Churaibari Police Watch Post while transporting online merchandise from Guwahati to Tripura along National Highway 08. Twelve bottles of the narcotic cough syrup were recovered concealed behind various packages, with an estimated black market value of Rs 12 lakh. The driver Amarendralal Debbarma, hails from Tripura, has been arrested, and an investigation is underway. The accused is expected to be presented before the district CJM court on Thursday.

Furthermore, in a separate operation based on confidential intelligence, SDPO Kumarghat and OC Fatikroy led a thorough raid resulting in the recovery of 40,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle worth Rs 20 lakh. Two individuals- Nayan Bhakta of Madhupur and Abul Kalam of Bishramganj were detained, and a case under the NDPS Act is anticipated to be filed against them. The ongoing efforts of the local law enforcement agencies underscore their commitment to combating the trafficking of illegal substances in the area.