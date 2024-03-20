High Tension Grips Magroli Village in Tripura Amid Allegations of Minor Girl’s Abduction

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2024: Magroli village in Kailashahar, located in Tripura’s Unakoti district, found itself engulfed in tension as allegations of the forceful abduction of a Hindu minor girl by a Muslim youth surfaced. The accused, identified as Jaheed Hossain, was apprehended by the police late Tuesday night from his residence with the assistance of local villagers and community leaders.

According to reports, Hossain allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from the nearby Boulabasa area. However, he refuted the accusations during his media statement, asserting that the girl accompanied him willingly and denied any coercion regarding marriage.

The minor girl’s father filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Irani police station, accusing Hossain of forcefully abducting his daughter and implicating an associate in the crime.

Acting swiftly, a team led by Kailashahar Women’s Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ripita Bhattacharjee rescued the minor girl from Magroli village, reuniting her with her family.

Nevertheless, discontent brewed among locals and right-wing groups over the perceived leniency towards the accused. Protesters gathered in front of the police station, demanding action.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jayanta Karmakar intervened, assuring the demonstrators of the accused’s arrest within 24 hours. Honoring his commitment, Karmakar ensured Hossain’s apprehension.

The arrest has exacerbated tensions in both Magroli village and the neighboring areas.