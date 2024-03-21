Biplab Kumar Deb Unleashes Verbal Barrage: Accuses CPIM of Decades of Atrocities in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: Tripura BJP’s West Lok Sabha candidate, Biplab Kumar Deb, launched a scathing attack on the CPIM, accusing them of atrocities against Congress workers during their 25-year tenure in the state. Deb questioned the CPIM’s ability to make amends for the alleged violence.

“Thousands of Congress workers were mercilessly killed under the CPIM’s rule. How will they atone for this bloodshed?” Deb asked the crowd, emphasizing the need for political accountability and justice.

Deb, who has roots in Tripura, expressed his commitment to the state’s development, citing his efforts to elevate the temple of Mother Tripureshwari as a symbol of progress. He criticized the previous CPIM government for neglecting the temple’s potential to attract visitors and boost tourism.

“The first express train in Tripura, named Tripurasundari Express, was launched during my tenure as Chief Minister, thanks to the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government,” Deb stated, contrasting this achievement with the lack of initiative from the CPIM to honor the deity.

Deb also took a dig at the CPIM’s absence from public life outside of election periods, claiming that the party had lost its deposit in the state due to the blessings of Mother Tripureshwari and the will of the people.

In a bold statement, Deb accused the CPIM of forming an opportunistic alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as they lacked a candidate of their own. He portrayed this move as a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant.

Concluding his address, Deb reminded the audience of the 2018 assembly elections, where the people of Tripura decisively voted for change, bringing an end to the long-standing Congress-CPIM governance and ushering in a BJP-led government.

The rally highlighted the intense political rivalry in Tripura, with the BJP positioning itself as the harbinger of development and change against the backdrop of the CPIM’s alleged historical misrule.