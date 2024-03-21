BJP Will Surmount 400-Seat in Lok Sabha Election, says Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha During Door-to-Door Campaign in Sepahijala District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha kick start a door-to-door initiative in Sepahijala district on Thursday, setting the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. He was accompanied by former BJYM state president Nabadal Banik and party karkartas.

Dr Saha embarked on the campaign trail from the precincts of Kanchanmala within the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. In a bid to galvanize voter sentiment, he distributed copies of an letter scribed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rallying support for the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (prosperous India).

In a social media update, Saha underscored his grassroots engagement, affirming, “To bolster BJP’s fortunes in the parliamentary race, I personally traversed three precincts of Kanchanmala under the aegis of Golaghati assembly constituency today. The unwavering faith of the populace in Modi ji is palpable, and I am sanguine that BJP will surmount the monumental 400-seat threshold in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Amidst fervent canvassing, Saha fervently implored constituents to cast their votes in favor of BJP’s nominee and erstwhile chief minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, for the West Tripura seat. Interacting fervently with villagers, the chief minister endeavored to glean their aspirations and concerns, with the local BJP contingent noting the warm reception accorded to him, symbolized by the resonating echoes of conch shells.

The electoral calendar in Tripura is fast approaching a crescendo, with polls slated for the West Tripura parliamentary constituency and the consequential by-election for the Ramnagar assembly constituency earmarked for April 19. Subsequently, the spotlight will shift to the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, with elections slated for April 26, heralding a pivotal juncture in the democratic tapestry of the state.