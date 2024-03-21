Drug Bust in Tripura: Two Arrested with Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 6 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: In a significant drug bust, police authorities in Tripura intercepted a Bolero vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore. The operation, led by Sanjay Majumdar, Officer-in-Charge of Damcherra police station, was conducted jointly by police and TSR forces on Thursday morning.

The vehicle, bearing registration number TR01B-0314, was found to be concealing 60,000 Yaba tablets arranged in six bundles. The police, acting on intelligence, stopped the vehicle en route from Mizoram to Tripura and uncovered the illicit cargo.

Subsequently, two individuals identified as Maman Hossain (34) from Bishalgarh area and Krishna Chandra Singh (35) from Ranirbazar area were apprehended on charges of drug trafficking. The seized contraband and the suspects were handed over to the authorities, with a case being filed in the Dharmanagar district court on the same day.

Upon receiving information about the incident, North Tripura District’s Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty and other officials rushed to the scene. Sanjay Majumdar emphasized that such anti-drug operations will persist in Damachara and neighboring areas to curb the drug menace.

The successful interception underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat the illegal drug trade in the region.