EC Asks Centre, States For Immediate Removal Of Political Posters From Government Properties

NET Web Desk

In a proactive move to maintain the sanctity of electoral processes, the Election Commission (EC) has issued a stern directive to the Centre, state governments, and Union Territories to promptly eradicate all unauthorized political posters from government properties, including railways and airports.

In a letter addressed to the respective authorities, the EC highlighted a surge in complaints regarding the persistent display of unauthorized political advertisements across the nation.

Expressing deep concern over the non-compliance and partial adherence to its previous instructions, the Commission emphasized the imperative need for immediate action.

The EC’s directive, underscored by its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections, demands swift removal of all unauthorized political advertisements from government-owned properties.

The Commission has set a stringent deadline for compliance, requiring all State/UT Governments to furnish a comprehensive report on the eradication

efforts by 5 PM today, as per reports.

The EC’s resolute stance aims to uphold the integrity of the democratic process and deter any attempts at undue influence or bias.