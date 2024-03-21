Fatikroy’s ‘Jana Samparka Abhiyan’: Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Confident in BJP’s Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma’s Landslide Victory

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: Tripura’s Animal Resource Development, Fisheries, and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das engaged in the ‘Jana Samparka Abhiyan’ within his Fatikroy assembly constituency on Thursday. The enthusiastic response from residents underscores the anticipated victory of the BJP’s nominee for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, with a significant margin in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Prior to the Lok Sabha election in the East Tripura parliamentary constituency, Minister Das, along with BJP karyakartas, campaigned for the party’s nominated candidate, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat. He expressed, “The populace is deeply content under the BJP government at the center, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they are reaping the benefits of various schemes. The community is eager to see PM Modi retain power as progress and discussions continue without interruption.”

“Over the past decade, people from all walks of life, regardless of caste, community, residing in hills or plains, have benefited from schemes such as PMAY, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, among others. Their joy is evident on their faces,” he remarked.

Minister Das is highly confident in Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma’s assured victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election on April 26, with a significant margin of votes. Additionally, during the ‘Jana Samparka Abhiyan’, he distributed PM Modi’s calendars among residents of Booth No. 06 within the Fatikroy assembly constituency in Unakoti district.