Manipur CM Felicitates MMA Champion Chungreng Koren

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has felicitated Manipuri MMA fighter Chungreng Koren, lauding him as a source of pride for the state following his triumph as the Interim Bantamweight Champion at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 14.

Taking to his official X handle, CM writes, “Pleased to felicitate Manipuri MMA Fighter Chungreng Koren. We are truly proud of our Mix Martial Arts champions who have been bringing laurels for the country & the state, and making Manipur shine at various national & international platforms.”

Notably, Koren’s emotional video after his win recently went viral where Koren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and restore peace in Manipur.

He extended a heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Manipur and witness the situation firsthand, highlighting the dire consequences of the prolonged violence on the people, including shortages of essential resources and disruptions to education.

The unrest in Manipur, which has persisted since May last year, has resulted in over 200 casualties and the displacement of nearly 50,000 individuals, as per reports.

Despite the challenges in region, Chungreng Koren’s victory and his impassioned plea for peace serve as a beacon of hope amidst adversity.

As Manipur grapples with unrest, his call for intervention resonates with the urgent need for swift action to restore stability and harmony in the state.