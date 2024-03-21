Manipur Surges Past Nagaland To Claim Top Spot In 3rd North East Games Day-3 Medal Tally

NET Web Desk

In a stunning display of athleticism, Manipur surged ahead to the top of the medal tally on the third day of the 3rd North East Games 2024, overtaking Nagaland, who was in lead since two days.

Manipur’s contingent reportedly showcased remarkable performances, clinching a total of 49 medals, including an impressive haul of 20 Gold, 11 Silver, and 18 Bronze.

Nagaland continued to assert their prowess, closely trailing Manipur with a commendable tally of 52 medals consisting of 19 Gold, 12 Silver, and 21 Bronze.

Meanwhile, Assam maintained a formidable presence in the games, accumulating a total of 50 medals consisting 16 Gold, 21 Silver, and 13 Bronze medals, successfully claiming the 3rd position.

As the competition escalates, spectators eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama, with all eyes fixed on host state Nagaland’s bid to reclaim the lead.

The 3rd North East Games 2024 continues to enthral audiences with its electrifying showcase of talent and sportsmanship, promising more thrilling moments in the days ahead.

Stay tuned for further updates as the race for gold unfolds in the heart of the North East.