Meghalaya: State’s First TV Series ‘Hills On A Plate’ Premiered At Calum Scott’s Show

NET Web Desk

The first episode of the highly anticipated Meghalaya’s first TV series, ‘Hills on a Plate,’ premiered yesterday at Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts in Mawkasiang, captivating audiences.

The event, which preceded English singer-songwriter Calum Scott’s live performance, showcased the premiere episode of the seven-part series, leaving attendees eager for more.

Reportedly hosted by Gordon Thabah and Abigail Pamei, the series, to be aired exclusively on JioCinema, boasts a star-studded lineup of judges including Sarah Todd of MasterChef Australia, alongside Ardahun Passah and William Diengdoh.

Introducing viewers to a cadre of talented contestants including Artet Kharsati, Ivan Suting, Daei Suchiang, Master Chef Fame Nambie Marak, Tanisha Phanbuh, Uttam Thangkhiew, and Adonijah Lyngdoh, the show aims to celebrate the culinary richness of the region while showcasing its natural splendor.

In attendance at the premiere were Dr. Vijay Kumar D., IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, and Shri. Cyril V. D. Diengdoh, IAS, Director of Tourism, who expressed optimism and extended congratulations to all participants.

Dr. Vijay Kumar D. underscored the series’ potential to elevate participants to celebrity status and bolster their culinary careers.

In addition, the top five participants of ‘Hills On A Plate’ were awarded grants of ₹10 Lakh each to bolster their culinary businesses, further highlighting the show’s commitment to fostering culinary talent and entrepreneurship in the region.

The screening, attended by the entire cast and crew, marked a significant milestone in the culinary landscape of the region and underscored the collaborative efforts of Rockski EMG, the driving force behind the initiative.

With ‘Hills on a Plate’ poised to become a household name, audiences across the nation eagerly anticipate the culinary delights and breathtaking scenery that lie ahead in subsequent episodes.