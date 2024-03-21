Nagaland Chief Minister Appeals ENPO Not To Boycott Lok Sabha Polls

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has issued an appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO)to not to boycott the forthcoming parliamentary elections for the lone Lok Sabha seat slated to be held on April 19.

The ENPO had previously declared its intention to abstain from participating in both central and state elections following the perceived failure of the Indian government to address their demand for the creation of a Frontier Nagaland territory.

Speaking at the sidelines of the NDPP ticket distribution ceremony, Chief Minister Rio emphasized the importance of dialogue and urged for a postponement of the contentious issue until after the elections.

He stressed the need for mutual consultation and assured the ENPO of the state government’s full support in addressing their grievances.

Rio underscored the detrimental impact of political differences on the populace, urging the ENPO and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union to come together for constructive dialogue.

He further highlighted the developmental disparities in ENPO areas and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to bridging these gaps through focused initiatives in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.