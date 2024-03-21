Tripura: Agarwood Smuggling Incident Turns Fatal for TSR Jawan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) soldier named Sandana Darlong lost his life while on duty near Baghan School, close to the Churaibari Police station in North Tripura District late on Wednesday night.

Reports suggest that late in the evening, Darlong was working on election-related tasks when he tried to stop a speeding bike without a number plate at Naka Point. Sadly, the bike rider purposely crashed into Darlong, causing him serious injuries.

Despite getting quick medical help at Kadamtala Social Health Center, Darlong’s condition worsened. He was rushed to North District Hospital in Dharmanagar but couldn’t survive, as confirmed by North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Authorities pointed out that this incident highlights the ongoing problem of agarwood smuggling in the Kadamtala Kurti area. The bike involved was reportedly carrying a large amount of agarwood from Tripura to Assam. They also mentioned that those responsible for the smuggling pose a big threat to public safety and law enforcement, like the TSR.

Currently, the bike riders are in the hospital, fighting for their lives due to injuries from the crash. Police are investigating the incident to find out more details.