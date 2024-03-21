Union Minister For Earth Sciences Kiren Rijeju Strongly Rejects China’s Claims on Arunachal

NET Web Desk

In a firm rebuttal to China’s recent assertions regarding Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, categorically dismissed any association between the northeastern state and China, affirming its unequivocal status as an integral part of India.

Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West Parliamentary seat, underscored the historical absence of any linkages between Arunachal Pradesh and China, emphasizing India’s sovereign right to develop its territory unimpeded, as per reports.

He further reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh’s territorial integrity remains non-negotiable and firmly asserted India’s position against any external claims.

Mentions must be made that minister’s comments followed renewed assertions by the Chinese military, challenging Arunachal Pradesh’s status as an “inherent part of China’s territory,” and objections raised by Beijing over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state.

Dismissing China’s objections to the Prime Minister’s visit, Rijiju affirmed that any Indian citizen, including government officials, has the right to visit any part of Arunachal Pradesh, as it is an integral part of the Indian union.

Moreover, he emphasized India’s unwavering commitment to continue infrastructure development in border areas under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, focusing on roads, tunnels, and bridges to enhance connectivity and development in the region.

Reacting to China’s statements, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is and will always be” an integral and inalienable part of India, dismissing China’s claims as baseless and lacking validity.

The ministry reaffirmed India’s commitment to bolstering development in Arunachal Pradesh through various programs and infrastructure projects, ensuring the welfare of its people.

Rijiju concluded by affirming that India’s territorial sovereignty is non-negotiable, and asserted that China has no legitimate grounds to claim Arunachal Pradesh as its territory.