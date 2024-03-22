Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Files Nomination From 3-Mukto Assembly Constituency

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu filed his nomination papers today for the 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency, following in the footsteps of his late father, Dorjee Khandu, who previously held the seat.

The constituency has been reportedly a stronghold for the Khandu family, with Dorjee Khandu serving as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 2007 to 2011.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received, Khandu writes on X, “A special day as I filed my nomination paper as a candidate for 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency. I am humbled by the overwhelming support and encouragement from all corners.”

Additionally, Khandu vowed to dedicate himself tirelessly to the welfare and progress of every citizen. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and their needs are addressed.

The filing of the nomination papers was marked by a gathering of well-wishers, friends, and family members at Jang.

CM Khandu engaged in interactions with public leaders and supporters, including Minister Bamang Felix, Tage Taki, MLA Smt. Tsering Lhamu, and DokAA Chairperson Jambey Wangdi among others.

Notably, Pema Khandu has been representing the Mukto constituency since 2011, following the tragic demise of his father in a helicopter crash.