Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon Reaffirms Its Commitment To Water Conservation On World Water Day

NET Web Desk

In commemoration of World Water Day, NTPC Bongaigaon in Assam orchestrated a fervent display of dedication to water conservation.

The event, held today, on March 22nd, 2024, underscored the firm’s unwavering commitment to preserving vital water resources for future generations.

Employees and their families, bonded by a collective sense of responsibility, participated in a vibrant walkathon within the premises.

The spirited event aimed to disseminate awareness about the paramount importance of safeguarding water reservoirs.

The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of K C Muraleedharan, CGM(O&M), and Shri A Biswas, GM(Operation), along with Heads of Departments.

Highlighting the significance of the event, M S Kandari, Assistant Commandant, CISF, accentuated NTPC Bongaigaon’s relentless dedication to championing water conservation efforts and sustainability.

This noteworthy initiative not only reaffirms NTPC Bongaigaon’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for communities far and wide, resonating with the global theme of World Water Day 2024.