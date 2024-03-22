Guwahati To Host Two IPL Matches, Dates Yet To Be Announced

NET Web Desk

In a exciting development for cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is set to witness the excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second year in a row.

Following the resounding success of last season’s matches, Guwahati has been chosen as the venue for two IPL clashes, with the Rajasthan-based franchise set to play as the home team.

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of Royal Multisport, the entity behind Rajasthan Royals, has officially confirmed the eagerly awaited news, as per reports.

This announcement comes amidst the palpable buzz surrounding the upcoming 17th edition of the IPL, slated to commence nationwide today.

Last season’s unforgettable encounters at Barsapara Stadium, where Rajasthan Royals faced off against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, laid the groundwork for this year’s anticipation, as reported.

Building on that momentum, Guwahati will once again witness top-tier cricket action, showcasing the prowess of IPL franchises.

The match dates are yet to be revealed while sources suggests that it will take place around third and fourth weeks of May.

As the countdown to the matches begins, anticipation soars, promising an unforgettable IPL experience for fans in Guwahati and beyond.