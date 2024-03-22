INDIA Bloc Launches Joint Campaign in Tripura Against BJP

NET Web Desk

Agartala, March 22, 2024: In a united front, the INDIA bloc, comprising eight parties in Tripura, launched a coordinated campaign on Friday targeting two Lok Sabha seats and the Ramnagar assembly constituency’s by-elections. Led by senior Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman, the coalition aims to penetrate every corner of the state to challenge BJP candidates, marking a significant political maneuver ahead of the upcoming elections.

Describing the BJP-led NDA as a “fascist force,” Roy Barman urged voters to exercise discernment and cast their ballots in favor of INDIA bloc candidates during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nationwide. He criticized the central government for allegedly employing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to apprehend Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are disregarding India’s democratic principles.

Addressing the media, Roy Barman, a former BJP minister, highlighted the coalition’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and the federal structure of the country, despite ideological disparities among its members. He lambasted the BJP’s governance under Narendra Modi, alleging that the promises made during the 2014 general elections remained unfulfilled, resulting in hardship for ordinary citizens.

Drawing attention to the Congress’s “Nyay” (Justice) initiative and 25 guarantees, Roy Barman stated that the INDIA bloc leaders have pledged to engage with constituents from all walks of life, promising reforms for youth, women, laborers, farmers, and marginalized communities. He asserted that the electorate is yearning for change, emphasizing the party’s commitment to delivering justice through five foundational principles.

Roy Barman accused the Modi government of leveraging governmental agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for partisan interests, alleging consistent attempts to destabilize opposition parties and interfere with state governments through unethical means.

In a scathing critique, Roy Barman accused Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the scion of the Tripura royal family and founder of TIPRA Motha, of engaging in opportunistic politics at the expense of the state’s tribal population. He alleged that despite purportedly championing tribal interests, Pradyot had fielded his elder sister as a BJP candidate from Chhattisgarh, betraying the trust of both tribal and non-tribal communities in Tripura.

“TIPRA Motha has manipulated the sentiments of tribals from the outset, but the people of Tripura have seen through their deception and Pradyot Kishore’s self-serving politics,” Roy Barman concluded.