Nagaland Reclaims Top Spot In North East Games 2024 Day 3 Medal Tally, Surpasses Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Nagaland has reclaimed the throne at the 3rd North East Games 2024, seizing the top spot in the medal tally from Manipur.

The host state’s athletes reportedly dazzled spectators with their exceptional performances, amassing an impressive total of 72 medals.

Nagaland’s triumph comes after a day of intense competition, on day 3, where their athletes showcased unwavering determination and skill, securing 31 Gold, 17 Silver, and 24 Bronze medals, as per reports.

This remarkable feat highlights the state’s burgeoning talent and their relentless pursuit of excellence.

However, Manipur, which had previously dominated the leaderboard, now finds itself in second place with a total of 69 medals.

Despite their commendable efforts, including 29 Gold, 18 Silver, and 22 Bronze medals, Manipur has been overtaken by Nagaland’s surge.

Meanwhile, Assam maintains a strong presence in the competition, holding onto the third spot with a total of 78 medals.

With 21 Gold, 30 Silver, and 27 Bronze medals to their name, Assam remains a formidable contender in the race for supremacy.

As the games near their conclusion, spectators are gripped by the thrilling sporting battle unfolding before them.