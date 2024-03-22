Tripura: BJP Names Dipak Majumder as Candidate for Ramnagar By-Election

NET Web Desk

Agartala, March 22, 2024: In a significant development, the BJP central leadership has officially announced the nomination of Dipak Majumder, the current Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), as their candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Ram Nagar assembly constituency scheduled for April 19.

This decision was made during a morning meeting of the BJP’s central election committee, with Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of the party headquartered in Delhi, communicating the final selection.

Majumder’s nomination has been met with enthusiastic approval from within the party, with jubilant reactions from grassroots members. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his congratulations to Majumder via a post on Facebook.

Amit Rakshit, the state BJP General Secretary, who was also a contender for the nomination, extended his congratulations to Majumder and urged party members to rally behind him for a resounding victory.

Former West Tripura MP Pratima Bhoumik, another contender for the nomination, also conveyed her congratulations to Majumder on social media platforms.