Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Expresses Historic Victory With Over 400 Seats In Ensuing Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2024: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has launched an energetic campaign with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha spearheading the efforts.

With aspirations for a significant increase in vote share and aiming for an ‘unprecedented majority’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Tripura BJP is targeting victory in both parliamentary seats to secure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election.

The BJP kicked off its door-to-door campaign last Thursday, followed by a mass rally in the Charipara area led by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and organized under the Badharghat Mandal’s initiative.

Accompanying the chief minister were Badharghat MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Mayor Dipak Majumder, TIDC chairman Nabadal Banik, and other party officials as they engaged with local residents.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects, Dr. Manik Saha remarked on the palpable excitement among the populace, predicting a result that would stun the opposition. He emphasized the anticipation among voters to cast their ballots for the ‘Lotus Symbol’ and deliver an unprecedented majority to the BJP.

While the party’s central leadership has set a target of 370 seats, Dr. Saha expressed certainty in surpassing that goal, aiming for a historic victory with over 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA government.

Dr. Saha asserted that victory is not limited to the West Parliamentary Constituency, where former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is contesting, but extends to the East Parliamentary seat as well, where BJP-supported TIPRA Motha candidate Kriti Singh is expected to win by a significant margin.

“We have earned the trust of the people, who are keenly aware of the ground realities. With the inclusion of TIPRA Motha as an ally, indigenous communities are also lending their support. Together, we will continue to work towards progress and development,” Dr. Saha affirmed.

The rally, led by the chief minister, witnessed a substantial turnout of supporters and activists, underscoring the BJP’s formidable presence and ambitions in Tripura for the upcoming elections.