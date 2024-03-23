APDCL Urges Citizens To Participate In WWF’s ‘Earth Hour’ Event On March 23

NET Web Desk

In a bid to promote environmental consciousness and support the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India, the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) has called upon citizens to participate in Earth Hour on March 23, 2024.

The initiative, aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues, encourages individuals to turn off non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday evening.

Through their official social media handle, APDCL urged their esteemed consumers to join the global movement by taking part in Earth Hour.

Earth Hour, reportedly an annual event organized by WWF, has been observed globally for the past 18 years.

This year’s theme, “Biggest Hour for Earth,” underscores the significance of collective action in safeguarding the planet’s future, as reported.

Notably, the event serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring individuals worldwide to contribute positively to environmental conservation.

Moreover, to commemorate Earth Hour, WWF has released a special anthem composed by Shantanu Moitra and sung by Papon. The poignant lyrics by Tanveer Ghazi echo the importance of protecting nature and embracing our shared responsibility towards the environment.

With participation from over 190 countries and territories in previous years, Earth Hour continues to garner widespread support, as per reports.

This year, organizers aim to make the event even more impactful by encouraging individuals to engage in activities that benefit the planet during the designated hour.

Mentions must be made that Earth Hour highlights the crucial role of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

As the world commemorates Earth Hour, APDCL urges citizens to join the global movement and make a positive impact on the environment by participating in this symbolic gesture of support.