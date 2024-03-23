Arunachal: NERIST Signs MoU With IIT Guwahati To Enhance Academic, Research Collaborations

NET Web Desk

In a significant move towards fostering academic excellence and research collaboration, the North East Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Arunachal, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) on Thursday.

The MoU, signed by Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, and Prof. Narendranath S., Director of NERIST, reportedly encompasses a wide array of collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing educational opportunities and fostering innovation.

Under the agreement, IIT Guwahati will extend support to NERIST in the establishment of new bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, enriching the academic landscape of the institution.

Moreover, technical assistance will be provided for the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Skills Development and an Incubation Center at NERIST, further promoting entrepreneurship and skill development among students.

NERIST students stand to benefit from specialised testing facilities through collaborative research programs facilitated by IIT Guwahati.

Additionally, the MoU facilitates summer internship opportunities lasting between two to eight weeks, allowing students to gain practical experience in their respective fields.

In a bid to enhance faculty capabilities, the agreement also outlines a faculty exchange program for research and teaching activities, fostering a conducive environment for capacity enhancement and knowledge sharing between the two institutions.

The MoU between NERIST and IIT Guwahati reflects a shared commitment towards fostering excellence in education, research, and innovation, setting a precedent for collaborative efforts in advancing academic pursuits and nurturing talent in the region.